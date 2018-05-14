Taraji P. Henson Engaged To Former NFL Pro Kelvin Hayden: See Her Massive Diamond Ring

Taraji P. Henson said, ‘yes, y’all!!!’ The ‘Empire’ actress is officially engaged to former NFL pro, Kelvin Hayden! She surprised everyone on Mother’s Day with her massive diamond engagement ring! See it here and get all the romantic details!

Taraji P. Henson, 47, and former NFL pro, Kelvin Hayden, 34, are officially engaged! Hayden popped the question on Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018, to Henson’s surprise. The actress freaked out in a post on Instagram, which featured her incredible, circular diamond engagement ring! The engagement came as a surprise to most since Henson and Hayden have kept their two-year relationship as quiet as possible.

“I said yes y’all!!!” Henson wrote in part, next to a photo of ring and a luscious piece of chocolate cake. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”

Henson kept her romance close to her heart until late December 2017, when she finally opened up about her longtime relationship with Hayden. “I’m very happy. Everything is coming together,” she said in an interview on Essence’s podcast “Yes, Girl!.”. “I’m happy in my personal life.”

The Empire star explained that she isn’t “the type to blast my personal business.” — “But, you know, I think that’s important for people to know. I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am,” she added. “And you know, we’ve been together for two years. No one would really know that because I don’t really blast my info like that. But I’m very happy.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!