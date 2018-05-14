Maryse Promises New Reality Show Will Reveal ‘Different’ Sides Of Her & The Miz: You See ‘Everything’

We caught up with WWE star, Maryse Mizanin, EXCLUSIVELY to get the scoop on her new reality show with The Miz, whether or not she’ll ever return to the ring, life as a mom and MORE!

Fans will get a deeper look into The Miz and his wife, Maryse Mizanin’s, private lives when their reality show, Miz and Mrs., premieres later this year, and Maryse told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELIY what can we expect. “I think people are used to seeing Mike and I as our WWE characters, so it’s going to be different because it’s going to be our lives,” she explained. “We are just us. You’ll see the dynamic we have as a married couple, us with the new baby and our new home, and how we deal with things on a day-to-day basis. It will be everything!”

The couple’s parents will also appear on the show, which Maryse promised will be “funny and insane,” especially when it comes to her mother. “I’m smiling just thinking about it,” she admitted. “You’ll have fun and will have a good time watching the show! Trust me!” Miz and Mrs. is coming to USA Network later this year, although an exact premiere date has not been confirmed. The Miz and Maryse have been married since 2014, and they welcomed their daughter, Monroe Sky, on Sept. 27, 2018.

“I am completely taken way with being a new mom and I really want to enjoy that,” she gushed. “I want to enjoy being with my daughter. I want to just sit there and stare at her — that is what I do all day! I just want to stare at her, it’s addicting.” With a lot going on in her personal life at the moment, Maryse admitted she still doesn’t know if or when she plans on returning to WWE. “We’ll have to talk about that in a few months,” she explained.

We’ve gotten to see some of The Miz and Maryse’s relationship play out on Total Divas, but this show will definitely give us a much closer look. We can’t wait!