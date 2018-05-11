Rihanna’s BF Hassan Jameel ‘Furious & Jealous’ Over Meek Mill’s Rude Flirting

Meek Mill’s flirty comment on one of RiRi’s sexiest pics didn’t go down too well with her man. The rapper seems to have offended Rihanna’s billionaire boyfriend. Uh-oh!

Meek Mill, 31, may have thought his flirty comment on Rihanna’s Instagram photo was a cheeky way of getting her attention. But it apparently angered her man Hassan Jameel. On May 10, Rihanna, 30, stunned fans by posting ridiculously sexy photos of her wearing underwear from her new lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. Meek was obviously impressed with her curves, because he commented on the photo, writing, “Robin thicke,” with a clapping hands emoji.

But Hassan – a billionaire businessman from Saudi Arabia – didn’t appreciate the comment, a source close to Rihanna tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The insider claims, “Rihanna’s boyfriend was furious over Meek trying to get Rihanna’s attention with the rude comment. He does not understand how American guys can be so impolite and aggressive. He was jealous at first, but after talking to Rihanna he just became angry.” Thankfully Rihanna was able to smooth things over, the source claims, saying, “He wanted to reach out to Meek and tell him to back off until Rihanna calmed him down and convinced him to ignore Meek and drop it.”

That’s probably a wise move. Hassan would be getting angry all day if he paid attention to every flirty comment people leave on his GF’s Instagram page. Obviously most of her fans won’t have an opportunity to rub shoulders with her at celeb events, like Meek.

But the comments are still racy nevertheless. What Meek wrote is mild in comparison. One fan wrote, “Looking like a snack.” Another added, “Sheesh, I think I want her.” One person even wrote, “I know you have a boyfriend but I don’t mind being your side boo!!” Whoa! But don’t worry Hassan. Some fans were defending you. One wrote, in response to Meek’s comment, “Go sit down somewhere. Rih don’t want you. She has a billionaire.”