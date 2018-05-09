Did Meghan Markle Drop 23lbs In 2 Weeks? New Report Claims She’s Shedding For Her Wedding

Meghan Markle’s wedding is just around a corner, but she drastically dieting before she marries Prince Harry? The ex ‘Suits’ actor has reportedly shed some major pounds!

Meghan Markle, 36, is set to join the British royal family by tying the knot with Prince Harry, 33. While every bride faces pressure to look their best, Meghan might have resorted to some extreme dieting ahead of her May 19 May 19 wedding date. She appears to have dropped 23 pounds, according to Star magazine, who spoke with Dr. Stuart Fischer (a weight and nutrition expert.) The doctor reviewed Meghan’s appearance at the April 21 Invictus Games in London, and said she lost the weight ”to improve her appearance on TV, obviously, but it’s a little too thing – and definitely not healthy,” Dr. Fisher told Star.

“Meghan’s always been thin, and shedding a few pounds would have been no big deal,” an insider tells Star magazine. “But she’s lost a shocking amount of weight in just the last two weeks. Even though she’s had to have her dress taken in several times, Meghan seems obsessed with losing even more before the big day.” Meghan, according to sources, had been adhering to a drastic diet that includes cleansing juices and “crunching on ice chips to ward off her appetite.” Supposedly, she’s also been working with a personal trainer and running “like crazy.”

Sadly, this report seems to follow in the footsteps of other women who joined the royal family. The late Princess Diana shed nearly five inches from her waistline in the months before her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles, according to Star. Kate Middleton reportedly shrank several sizes before marrying Prince William, thanks to a high-protein, low-fat, low-carb diet. “Meghan has access to the same nutritionists and trainers that Kate did,” a source says. “It wouldn’t be surprising if she’s following in Kate’s footsteps.” Meghan’s not the only one dropping the weight, as she reportedly put Harry on a diet. “She’s got him juicing and he has lost at least [seven pounds], which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is,” according to the Daily Mail.

At this point, getting married to a royal doesn’t seem like it’s worth the trouble. Along with reports of severe weight loss and sources saying you’re “skin and bones,” Meghan has to deal with problematic family members talking trash at every opportunity. Plus, there’s people like Wendy Williams, who thought thinks Meghan is being “opportunistic,” and that this marriage is just a way to climb up the social ladder. At this point, who could blame Harry and Meghan for just eloping when nobody’s looking?