Kim, Kylie & Kendall Basically Just Filmed The Season 16 Opener for ‘KUWTK’ At The Met Gala & It’s Hot AF

It’s hard to imagine, but Kim Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner slayed even harder at the Met Gala than we thought. Watch their sexy video ‘portrait’ and tell us this shouldn’t be the new ‘KUWTK’ opener!

Can someone get Kris Jenner on the line? We need to talk! Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner filmed an incredible video “portrait” for Vogue at the Met Gala that would honestly make an incredible opening sequence for the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! Seriously; they just need to add Kris, and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian in, and they’re done! You can watch the video below, which shows the three sisters slinking sultrily through the halls of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to see what we mean.

Kim, Kylie, and Kendall all killed it at the 2018 Met Gala. Kim, in particular, slayed in two looks. For the gala itself, she strolled in looking like a golden statuette in a curve-hugging gown that showed off her famous curves and tiny waist. She kept with theme by decking out her dress with golden crucifixes, and put her hair in an Ariana Grande-esque high ponytail. Perfection! For the after party, she swapped the gold for black leather in a bondage-style minidress.

As for Kylie, the new mom flaunted her post-pregnancy curves in a tight, black dress with a cutout underneath her breasts. The strapless gown hugged her body and looked absolutely fabulous. Paired with tiny sunglasses, she was so on trend! Fans and fashion critics were a little divided on Kendall’s look, a stark white pantsuit. While it was oh-so chic, it was a little plain. She still looked gorgeous, though!