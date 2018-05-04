Wendy Williams Slams Meghan Markle As An ‘Opportunist’ Ahead Of Wedding: There’s Already Trouble

Wendy Williams thinks Meghan Markle is up to no good ahead of the royal wedding! She slammed the ‘C-list’ actress as an ‘opportunist and perhaps a social climber’ and the gloves are officially off!

Wendy Williams, 53, didn’t hold back one single scathing thought about Meghan Markle, 36, on her show on May 4! “Don’t call me a hater, but I feel like there’s a lot of opportunist in Megan Markle,” Wendy told her studio audience before she said, “I didn’t even think they’d make it to the alter!” Why is that? — “Because I figured something would go awry regarding her… perhaps [in a] social climbing, opportunistic way… I think she’s up to something. The trouble is probably starting now while planning the wedding,” Wendy continued. Megan and Prince Harry, 33, who got engaged in November 2017, are set to tie the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Wendy went on to hint that Meghan may have signed up for a life she’s not ready to take on. “Look it’s cute to be engaged to a royal but once you settle in a relationship and realize what you really have to do to be royal,” the host explained. “If you’re a 35-year-old woman who’s been married before, a Hollywood actress… This Megan is coming in as a divorcee,” Wendy said. She also discussed the strict rules royals must live by, from dress codes to travel plans, questioning if Meghan is OK with her new way of life.