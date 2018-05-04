Sarah Hyland Reveals She Weighs Just 87 Lbs. Amidst Struggle With Chronic Pain — Shocking Photo

As Sarah Hyland continues to suffer from chronic pain, she’s lost quite a bit of weight, and confirmed on Instagram this week that she’s down to just 87 pounds. See the photos here.

“Skeletor party of 1” — that’s what Sarah Hyland captioned a mirror selfie of herself on Instagram Stories on May 2. In the pic, Sarah only shows herself from the chest down, revealing her very slim stomach in a crop top and stick-thin legs in cutoff jeans. Along with the pic, she also shared a screenshot that showed off her body measurements…and she only weighs 87.3 pounds. The image also reveals her body fat of 18%, muscle of 17% and BMI of 16. “Desperately waiting to get cleared so I can start lifting weights again,” she wrote.

Sarah had a kidney transplant in 2012 and has been open about her diagnosis of kidney dysplasia. However, earlier this year, she also revealed on social media that she’s been suffering from “chronic pain,” which she continues to struggle with now. “For all of my invisible illness, chronic illness, chronic pain warriors — continue to do what you love,” she urged fans on Instagram this week. “Find what you love and focus on that because that is so much better than any type of physical pain.”

The Modern Family star did not go into detail about her exact symptoms, but whatever’s going on, it’s clearly enough for doctors to direct her to stay out of the gym for the time being. Back in February, Sarah revealed she weighed only 92.8 pounds, so to shed five pounds in just two months when you’re already so thin is definitely worrisome.

Talk about Sarah’s weight began in 2017, when people were commenting on her Instagram photos about how she was “too skinny” and accused her of promoting anorexia. At the time, Sarah explained, “Maybe one day I’ll talk about it, but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can’t work out, which, for me, is very upsetting. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.” We hope she is back to feeling better soon!