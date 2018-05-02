Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Having Amazing Baby-Making Sex While On Vacation’

Wow! Word has it, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting busy on their Bahamas getaway! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Lately, Kylie Jenner, 20, and her BF Travis Scott have been giving fans serious FOMO with incredible photos from their vacation in the Bahamas with Baby Stormi! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning that these 2 are all over each other on this trip! “Kylie and Travis have been having amazing baby-making sex while on vacation,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis is totally turned on by Kylie now that she has bounced back from her pregnancy and has all of her insane curves again. Travis finds Kylie irresistible in her bikini and thinks she looks amazing.”

The insider added that it might not be long before this family gets even bigger! “The pair can’t keep their hands off each other and both would love to have more kids anytime,” the source revealed. “ Kylie wants her kids to be close in age, like she is with Kendall [Jenner], so they can grow up being best friends. Nothing has been sexier to Kylie than to watch Travis become an amazing father to their daughter. Things between them have never been better. They have been have been making love non-stop while on vacation and she could be pregnant again right now.” Wow! If this report is true, then they are not wasting any time!

During their time in the islands, Ky has shared photos of herself lounging on a luxurious boat, chilling with Stormi in the shade and frolicking on the beach with Travis! And let’s not forget the amazing photo she shared when she celebrated his Travis’ 26th birthday at the picturesque destination on May 1! Let’s face it, this family is living the good life! Also, never stop sharing photos or your insane lifestyle with us!