Ashley Graham Shares Unretouched Pics Of Herself In Swimsuits & Tells Fans To ‘Live In The Moment’

Ashley Graham launched her Summer 2018 Swimsuits For All collection on May 1, and the campaign photos push body positivity! Check them out here!

Ashley Graham has quickly made a name for herself in the fashion world. In addition to becoming one of the highest-paid models in 2017, Ashley is using her platform as a plus size model to change societal body standards. On Tuesday, she launched her Summer 2018 Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All collection using unedited paparazzi photos of herself for the campaign, and we are so here for it! “Reminder: being authentic is beautiful,” Ashley captioned the Instagram announcement. The photos show the America’s Next Top Model judge model rocking a sexy one piece while on a beach in Miami, and TBH we don’t see any flaws. However, the message will certainly inspire women everywhere. Take a look at the pics below!

“This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career,” Ashley said in a statement obtained by The Daily Mail. The inspiration behind the campaign was to make women feel comfortable in their skin and help them learn to love their imperfections. “I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching,” Ashley continued. This is why we love her!

Being that Ashley is a huge advocate for body positivity, this isn’t the first time she’s opened up about the subject. Back in February, Ashley posted a sexy photo from her Sports Illustrated shoot and captioned it “‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretchmarks’…OR cellulite” in reference to Kendrick Lamar’s rap “Humble.” We admire Ashley’s message, and we can’t wait to see her career reach new heights this year!