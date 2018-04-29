Jennifer Lopez’s 16 Sexiest Red Carpet Looks: Plunging Gowns, Thigh-High Slits & More

Okay, it’s official. Jennifer Lopez is the queen of the red carpet. From plunging gowns to cutout dresses, JLo rocks sexy red carpet looks like no one else!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, can do no wrong on the red carpet. The actress/singer extraordinaire has incredible style and is not afraid to push the fashion limits in sexy gowns. Only JLo could slay the red carpet in the looks she’s worn over the years. Most recently, Jennifer killed it on the TIME 100 gala red carpet on April 24. The fashion queen wowed in a low-cut gold gown with a thigh-high slit. Seriously, we should all just bow down to JLo.

The mom-of-two has never been afraid to show a little skin on the red carpet. She showcased her incredible body and went nearly naked to the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. She owned the red carpet in a black gown with tons of cutouts and mesh paneling. JLo didn’t just rock one sexy dress that night, though. When she headed to the press room, she stepped out in a silver cleavage-baring gown that also featured cutouts! The Shades of Blue actress is clearly a fan of cutouts. In addition to the Billboard Latin Music Awards, JLo has stunned in cutout dresses at events like MTV VMAs and Billboard Music Awards. If you look up “hot” in the dictionary, you’ll likely find a picture of JLo.

But we can’t forget about the dress that made Jennifer a fashion icon. When she showed up to the 2000 Grammys in that tropical green Versace dress, she changed fashion forever. The gown featured a seriously low neckline that went past Jennifer’s belly button! The look inspired the creation of Google Image Search. Thank you, JLo! Take a look at Jennifer’s other super sexy red carpet looks over the years by looking through our gallery!