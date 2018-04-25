Azealia Banks Disses Kim K Amid Kanye’s Wish To Be President: ‘You Will Never Ever Be The First Lady’

Azealia Banks is NOT here for Kanye West’s Twitter rant about becoming President, and instead of coming after him, she took a major jab at his wife Kim Kardashian. See the harsh message here.

Kanye West is back on Twitter, and boy does he have A LOT to say. The famous rapper/producer not only announced he will be releasing new music, but he also revealed he’s not anti-Donald Trump. And while some of us are screaming “wake up Mr. West,” his wife Kim Kardashian is standing by him. “Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time,” Kim tweeted on April 25. However, Azealia Banks is not buying it. “No @kimkardashian Kanye is not ahead of his time. I said alllll of these things during the election. I had an actual reason for it,” Azealia captioned an Instagram post.

“Never once did I call trump a good person or say he deserves “love.” Y’all are aggravating the black people at the expense of dragging their outrage into more clicks/steams etc. for whatever Kanye is about to drop. Outrage is internet engagement algorithm 101, y’all are not slick,” Azealia continued. Yikes! “Nothing at all profound, necessary or eloquent about anything your husband says. I wish you would make him read a book cover to cover before you send that black man into a world of white people with such base level theories as well as his very limited vernacular as pertaining to anything of the pseudo-intellectual things he tries to say. Kanye will never be the president and you will never ever be the First Lady. Give it up sis. Although Azealia is known for shading celebrities including Cardi B, we weren’t expecting her to go there with Kim!

Neither Kim nor Kanye have responded to Azealia’s message, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye mentions her in one of his future rants. What a day!