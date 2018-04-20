Avicii Dead: Calvin Harris & More DJ’s & Stars React To The His Shocking Death

The EDM and DJ communities are mourning the death of their fellow artist, Avicii, 28, whose shocking death has rocked the music world entirely. See the emotional messages from Calvin Harris, Marshmello and more heartbroken stars.

Swedish DJ Avicii, whose real name Tim Bergling, died at age 28 on Friday, April 20, his publicist confirmed. Calvin Harris, Marshmello, Charlie Puth and more DJ’s and music stars are expressing their condolences on social media. “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x,” Harris, who is devastated over the news, wrote on Twitter.

“Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like,” Puth tweeted. “Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.” Marshmello followed with, “At a loss for words…Rest easy brother.”

“Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x,” a shocked Liam Payne wrote on Twitter. Craig David sent his condolences to Avicii’s family, writing, “Rest in peace Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x”

The emotional messages continued to pour in after the tragic news.

DJ Pauly D tweeted, “Damn Dude RIP”.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter tweeted, “Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X”.

Avicii’s publicist released the following statement on Friday April 20: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

He had retired from live performing in 2016, citing health reasons. Avicii had suffered from very public health problems throughout the years, including acute pancreatitis. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, Avicii canceled a series of shows to focus on his recovery. “To me it was something I had to do for my health,” he told Billboard of his decision to quit touring during an interview in 2016. “The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I’m more of an introverted person in general.It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think.”

Our thoughts are with Avicii’s friends and family during this difficult time.