Michael J. Fox is headed to the White House! The cast breaks down his ‘antagonist’ character and reveal why they just can’t seem to hate the character completely! Watch now!

It’s time to welcome Ethan West to Designated Survivor! The special prosecutor, who will be on the show for the rest of the season, will be played by none other than Hollywood icon Michael J. Fox. “Ethan West is a hotshot Washington lawyer. People are afraid of him, and that’s really fun,” Michael says in a video from the set.

He’s going to stir up some drama for President Kirkman, that’s for sure. “Michael’s character, right off the bat, is an antagonist to President Tom Kirkman,” Paulo Costanzo, who plays Lyor Boone, teases in the video. Italia Ricci, who plays Emily Rhodes, adds: “He seems like the bad guy, but you’e still rooting for the bad guy because he’s so good.”

Michael loves this aspect to his character. “You don’t know which side he’s playing. It’s funny because he knows exactly what side he’s playing,” he continues. Zoe McLellan, who plays Kendra Daynes, sums up Ethan West perfectly: “You can’t help but love him even though he’s being a jerk. That’s I feel about his character.” This is going to be fun to watch! Michael always steals every scene he’s in.

Ethan will start looking into Tom’s past, which could steer the administration in an all-new direction. Tom’s been through a lot this season — he just lost his wife in a tragic car crash — and Ethan isn’t going to make life any easier for Tom. According to a synopsis for the April 25 episode, Ethan will call on President Kirkman’s closest advisors and staff as he begins his investigation. Buckle up, people. Designated Survivor season 2 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.