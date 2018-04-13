26 Hot Stars Steaming Up Red Carpets In Bralettes: Paris Jackson, Zendaya & More

Paris Jackson’s latest look seemed to be inspired by Coachella fashion, but she’s not the only star who’s rocked a bralette to a major event. See pics of Zendaya, Kendall Jenner & more sporting the trend!

With Coachella upon us, we’re about to see tons of our favorite stars rocking bralettes in the desert. But the underwear as outerwear trend isn’t just reserved for music concerts in Indio, California. Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Lorde are just a few celebs who’ve flaunted their bralettes on red carpets.

Paris Jackson is the latest to rock the lingerie look. The 20-year-old wore all Dior to the Dior Sauvage party in Pioneertown, California on April 12, and her ensemble was all kinds of cool. She sported a black and white bra top, which she paired with shorts under a sheer, embroidered skirt. While she started the night off by covering her bralette with her leather jacket, she eventually ditched it and tied it around her waist. Her outfit was pretty wild, but it made sense considering the event was hosted close to where the Coachella Music Festival kicks off on Friday, April 13.

Jackson’s fun, unconventional take on the bralette as a top is just one way to do it. Zendaya took a much different approach to the trend at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star looked effortlessly glamorous in a light peach bralette and matching maxi skirt. The outfit blew us away, and the style icon likely knows it works for her since she’s done it multiple times. In April 2016, she showed up to the Marie Claire Fresh Faces party in white high-rise jeans and a pale yellow Chanel crop top with matching jacket. Zendaya can do no wrong.

There are a ton of ways to style a bralette for the red carpet! Click through the gallery above to see all of the celebs who tried out the sexy trend at major events!