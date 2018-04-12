Tekashi 6ix9ine: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Who Fans Thought Was Jailed After Cryptic Tweet

Free Tekashi? A tweet from Tekashi 6ix9ine had fans worried he was locked up behind bars, so get the details while learning more about this rainbow-colored rapper.

Is Tekashi 6ix9ine in jail? The 21-year-old rapper (born Daniel Hernandez) tweeted “#FREE69” on April 10, the day he was due in court over a 2015 child sex case. The rapper, who blew up in 2017 on the strength of his single, “Gummo,” certainly has his haters, so there are plenty of people who’d love to see him do some time. So, who is this guy known as Tekashi, Tekashi69, 6ix9ine and a bunch of other hard-to-type-out names?

1. First off, he’s not in jail. So, here’s the deal. Tekashi tweeted “FREE69” on the day he was supposed to appear in court over pleading guilty to “the use of a child in a sexual performance” in 2015. As part of the probation, Tekashi was required to get his GED, according to The Blast. There were conflicting reports as what went down – some reporting that Tekashi was a no-show – but The Blast says that his lawyers asked for the case’s “continuance.” The court date was basically postponed until June 19, so Tekashi’s camp has until them to get his GED paperwork in order, or he could very well be going to jail. The tweet might have been a way to drum up interested in Tekashi’s new single, “Gotti.”

2. He pled guilty in a child sex case. On Feb. 21, 2015, according to Jezebel, Tekashi went over to an apartment in Harlem. While hanging with some “grown” men, he was introduced to a girl “from last night.” Three videos from the night were uploaded to social media, one allegedly showing Tekashi standing “behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on her buttocks” while she allegedly performing oral sex on another defendant. The girl in question was only 13 years old at the time (Tekashi was 18.) Tekashi has vehemently denied having sex with the girl.

However, he pleaded guilty to use of a child in a sexual performance. As part of the deal, he’s forbidden from posting/reposting sexual explicit or violent images involving women and children to social media, two years of mental health treatment, 300 hours of community service, among other things.

3. He has a daughter. “He doesn’t even like to say the R word [rape], we don’t play around with that shit,” a rep for Tekashi told Mass Appeal in August 2017. As someone with a 3-year-old daughter we take this very seriously.” That’s right. Tekashi has a child from a previous relationship.

4. He’s covered in 69 tattoos. Will Tekashi stop getting inked when he has sixty-nine individual 69 tattoos? Maybe. While there’s a sexual nature behind the number, Tekashi’s connection with the digits is more spiritual. “I never lost sense of where I came from,” he wrote on Instagram, according to Uproxx. “That’s what makes me 69. The true meaning of 69 is just because you’re right doesn’t mean I’m wrong YOU JUST HAVENT SEEN LIFE FROM MY PERSPECTIVE. Turn the 6 upside down it’s 9 but remains the same in a different perspective. Open your mind and heart.”

5. He’s beefed with The Game and others. A 21-year-old rapper with rainbow hair? Yeah, no one’s going to have a problem with that. Actually, The Game, 38, called out Tekashi for his use of gang imagery, calling the young rapper a “fake-ass Blood” during a concert. “I don’t even know who that guy is, to be honest,” Tekashi told ThisIs50’s PVNCH, according to Hip Hop DX. “When he came out I was eight …[What] the f*ck? … how you coming for me? You got kids older than me, Blood. [he] has a family to take care of. What is he doing? Someone take his phone away.”

Similarly, Tekashi69 has beefed with YG, 28, who said “F*ck 6ix9ine” on Instagram. “When was the last time YG had a record?” Tekashi replied. When Charlamagne Tha God tried to talk some sense into him during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Tekashi blew him off. “If it wasn’t for this [The Breakfast Club], I would have never heard about you.”