‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’: JWoww Reveals She Had A Secret Miscarriage In 2011

On the third episode of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation,’ JWoww had a heart-to-heart with The Situation, in which she admitted she suffered a miscarriage seven years ago.

Things got real during a conversation between Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino on the April 12 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The two were discussing Mike’s state of mind during season four of Jersey Shore in 2011, when the roommates went to Italy, and JWoww admitted that she was going through some s*** of her own during that time, too. “Right before Italy, it was like three or four weeks before Italy, my grandmother passed, and me and Roger actually lost a baby,” she told Mike. “I ended up pregnant. Not a lot of people know.”

It was obviously a very difficult time for the reality star, and doctors put her on medication to help her through it. “It was like Xanax, it would like take me down,” she explained. “It was making me so groggy, so I started taking uppers with it, and segued right into Italy. I was a f***ing mess.” Of course, JWoww and Roger did go on to start a family — their daughter, Meilani, was born in July 2014, and their son, Greyson, was born in May 2016. They got married in 2015.

However, when JWoww was pregnant with Meilani, she feared she had suffered another miscarriage, which she opened up about at the time. “I went to the bathroom, saw blood and panicked,” she wrote on her blog in Jan. 2014. “So many thoughts were running through my head. I felt a loss like no other when I thought I was no longer pregnant.”

Luckily, when she took a pregnancy test the next day, it assured her that everything was okay. At that time, she showed off her four-month baby bump to prove that all was just fine. Phew!