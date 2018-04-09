WWE’s Paige Announces Retirement After Devastating Injury– Watch Her Heartfelt Announcement

The WWE Universe is now heartbroken, as Paige confirmed she must retire from in-ring action after a freak injury. See her April 9 announcement on ‘WWE’s RAW!’

As Paige stood in the center of the ring at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana for the April 9 edition of WWE’s RAW, the 25-year-old Superstar made one of the hardest decisions of her life. The beloved wrestler ended her career, confirming reports that said she was told to hang up her boots following her latest injury. “Four years ago is where I debuted and won the Diva’s championship, and four years later New Orleans is where I want to retire. So, I want to say thank you to every single one of you,” Paige said during her announcement. The crowd quickly erupted in applause and chanted “this is your house.” It’s clear she will be missed!

Paige’s injury happened during a WWE house show in Uniondale, New York on Dec. 28. During a six-woman tag-team match, Sasha Banks, 25, delivered a kick to Paige’s back (and neck area.) The English superstar hit the mat hard and struggled to get back to her feet. Paige was reportedly informed at the Jan. 8 edition of RAW that the WWE’s medical staff would not clear her to in-ring competition, according to Cageside Seats, as the situation is reportedly similar to the neck injury that forced Edge, 44, to retire in 2011 following WrestleMania 27.

Sadly, this prematurely ends what was supposed to be Paige’s big comeback. She returned in Nov. 2017, after more than a year away from the WWE. She was suspended in Aug. 2016, revealed she would undergo neck surgery in Sep. 2016, was suspended for a second violation in Oct. 2016, a week before she underwent a successful operation. It was around that time that Paige broke up with her then-fiancé, Alberto Del Rio, 40. Paige remained off WWE’s programming for over a year, and when she returned, she was greeted with cheers from fans who had missed her terribly.

The timing of this injury couldn’t be any worse. Paige’s return came right before the WWE announced the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match. With Paige being credited with one of those starting the “Women’s Revolution” inside the WWE, many thought she would be the star of this historic match. How sad. With Paige confirming the end of her in-ring career on Raw, is this it for her? Thankfully, no, a source close to the WWE EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Paige would remain “an on-camera character and may remain as a manager for [Absolution, the team she was leading with Sonya Deville, 24, and Mandy Rose, 26] on television.” Paige’s innate charisma and endless talent means her “role is limitless” within the WWE. While this may be the end of her tenure as an in-ring competitor, this won’t be the last time the WWE Universe sees of “The Raven-Haired Renegade.”