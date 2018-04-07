Melania Trump’s Reason She Won’t Divorce Donald After Scandals: Barron’s Needs Come 1st

Melania Trump refuses to split with Donald amid affair allegations — but why? A source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HL the reason she’s holding off on ending things for good with Donald.

Melania Trump, 47, may be privately fuming about all the affair allegations surrounding her husband Donald Trump, 71, but that doesn’t mean she’ll ever divorce him. A source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about the reason why she’s sticking by his side. “Anybody that’s expecting Melania to leave Donald and file for divorce is in for a long wait,” our source said. “But, don’t take her refusal to end her marriage as a sign of weakness. It’s the exact opposite if anything. Melania’s main focus and priority is the well-being of Barron, and she believes that a stable family environment, as much as that is possible given the circumstances, is the best thing for her son. The past year has been incredibly stressful for Barron. He’s been unwittingly thrust into the spotlight, and living a public life causes him a lot of stress, as it would any 12-year-old child.”

Going into his candidacy, Melania was considerate of how Donald’s presidential run would affect Barron.” Although Melania supported Donald’s run for president, she was incredibly mindful of what kind of affect it would have on Barron,” our source added. “And she has gone out of her way to try to provide him with as regular a home life as she’s able to. Melania is an amazing mom, and she would literally die for her son.”

While she’s aware of how easy it would be to walk away from her marriage, Melania is thinking beyond her own wants. “With all the recent scandals and public humiliation, the easiest option would be for Melania to leave Donald,” our source added. “And she certainly wouldn’t have to worry about money or status if she did. But she refuses to take the easy way out if it means it could cause Barron any kind of upset, so she has vowed to tough it out and stay with Donald, no matter what.”