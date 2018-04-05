‘Teen Mom’ Murder Scandal: Star’s Brother Charged With Killing Man In Fatal Shooting

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ star Bariki Smith’s older brother was arrested for allegedly killing a man back in 2017. Here’s everything we know!

Well, this is unexpected! Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’s Bariki Smith, who’s baby mama is Ashley Jones, is dealing with some unsettling family drama. His older brother Troy Seales is currently on trial for the murder of Deandre Adams, according to Radar Online. Troy was arrested on September 12, after Deandre was shot multiple times while driving his car in Oakland, California on August 25, 2017. Unfortunately, Deandre crashed his car and died at Highland Hospital following the shooting. Troy was charged with two counts of great bodily injury, and one count of shooting at inhabited dwelling.

The trial is reportedly ongoing as a clerk for Alameda Superior Court shared with Radar Online that the next court hearing will take place on April 5. However, Troy has denied the counts and has pled not guilty to the murder and is being held in the Santa Rita Jail on no bond. Bariki and Troy’s mother Shenandoah Williams, is adamant about Troy’s innocence and has even created a page asking for donations in hopes that Troy will receive a fair trial.

“He’s been accused of participating in an act of senseless violence and is being held without bail,” the page read. “His arrest has been unsettling for several reasons. Troy does NOT fit the witness description reported to authorities. He is easily identifiable by his multiple tattoos, height, and slim physique. Troy needs a private lawyer who has his best interest in mind as soon as possible! If you have met Troy, you know that he will give his last to those in need,” the page continued. So far, Troy’s family has raised $6, 500 of their $10,000 goal for his trial. We can’t imagine how difficult this is!