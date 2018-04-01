Amanda Bynes, 31, Spotted Repeatedly With Jared Leto Look-Alike, Says Report — New Boyfriend?

Amanda Bynes is reportedly dating a new handsome mystery man after being spotted with him at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising school where she attends. Get the details here!

Amanda Bynes, 31, may be off the market again and this time it might be with a handsome Jared Leto look-alike who attends the same school as her. According to a report by iHeartRadio and NaughtyGossip, Amanda was seen at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) with a “handsome mystery man” who a source says has “very long hair and a Boston accent!” “I’m pretty sure she’s dating,” the source adds. “His name is Stephen or something with an S. And I’m pretty sure that he said he’s from Massachusetts.” If indeed Amanda has found love, congrats! We can’t wait to learn more about this potential beau!

Another source also said she’s dating while taking things slowly, which we think is always a smart move. Apparently, the mystery man is reportedly around her age and “a little bit scruffy.” The source added, “He’s sexy and he looks like Jared Leto… He even has long hair. Everybody is thrilled that she’s not alone.” Uh, what?! That’s amazing. You had us at “he looks like Jared Leto”!

Recently, Amanda was spotted in downtown Los Angeles, nearby FIDM on Mar. 8. Amanda wore a casual, white short-sleeved top and grey plaid trousers. In addition, she wore her long super blonde hair straight and by all appearances went makeup-free. The outing stood out because she was almost entirely unrecognizable, while wearing dark shades with orange rims hiding her beautiful blue eyes. Not only does her life coach Joy been attending classes with her, she’s a true friend to Amanda. Perhaps she knows who this mystery man is? We’ll keep you posted with more details about him as they emerge!