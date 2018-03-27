‘Roseanne’ Cast Then & Now: See How Roseanne, John Goodman & More Have Changed

Can you believe it’s been 30 years since ‘Roseanne’ originally premiered on TV? In honor of the show’s revival, we’re looking back at how the cast has changed over the years!



Roseanne first premiered on October 18, 1988 with it’s finale airing on May 20, 1997. Thirty years after the premiere and twenty one years after the series finale, Roseanne is back with a brand new season starting March 27, 2018. Crazy, right? The entire Conner family is back, including both actresses who played their daughter, Becky, as well as a variety of guest stars! So, how have the stars of the most anticipated revival series changed? HollywoodLife put together a side-by-side for you to see for yourself!

We start with the main cast, of course, including the creator and star herself, Roseanne Barr. She’s 65 and playing a grandmother now, but when the show started she was 35 and playing the mother to three children: Becky, Darlene and DJ. That brings us to her husband, John Goodman, who is the same age as Roseanne! Fun fact: John is just five months older than Roseanne. Another fun fact: Lecy Goranson and Sara Gilbert are the same age, too! The actresses who played sisters on the show are both 43 years old now, which means they were both 13 when the show started in 1988. As for Michael Fishman, the actor who played their little brother, DJ, he was only six years old in 1988! To see pictures of the cast from 1998 to 2018, check out HollywoodLife‘s gallery right HERE.

In the gallery you’ll also see guest stars Johnny Galecki, Sandra Bernhardt, Estelle Parsons, Tom Arnold and more. We also included the late Glenn Quinn who played Becky’s boyfriend/husband, Mark. He was 20 years old when he joined the cast in 1990, but sadly he died in 2002.