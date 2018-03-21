Farrah Abraham’s Mom Slams Her As ‘Mentally Ill’ After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Firing & Foot Fetish Video

Shots fired! Farrah Abraham’s mom has called her out as mentally ill following her foot fetish video and the fired ‘Teen Mom’ star isn’t having it. We’ve got the details on their latest feud.

Uh oh! Farrah Abraham‘s relationship with mom Debra Danielsen is still on the rocks, as the 60-year-old called out her daughter for being mentally ill following her termination from Teen Mom OG and her recent foot fetish video. On March 19, Debra revealed on the Facebook series Shot Topics that she only found out about her daughter’s firing from the MTV show from the tabloids. But she didn’t stop there. She went on to claim that Farrah, 26, has Borderline Personality Disorder and needs help!

“If you have Borderline Personality Disorder, if you have narcissism, any of these kinds of things, they’re all highly treatable,” Danielsen said. “All is not lost, but I will say that deep down inside I know my daughter. She is kind, loving and she is sweet and very compassionate. I think she works extremely hard, I think she just needs to step back a moment, and take some time and get healthy and take time for her so she can heal.” When the host asked point blank if Debra thought that Farrah had BPD and narcissism disorders, she replied “I do” and said she thinks Farrah knows it too! Ouch.

Farrah was furious that her mom was out there dissing her mental health. She told PEOPLE in a scathing response that it was “sad to hear my own mother would say these untrue things about her own child It’s evil and alarming. After all these years, I still have her best interests at heart.”

The Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom star added that she has been in therapy since was a teen because of her turbulent relationship with her mom. “Clinically & honestly, none of my TV show therapists & personal therapist have all said I’m balanced. I started therepy [sic] in my past at the age of 14 due to my mother and I not getting along as our family therapist sided with me about my safety and my life choices that my mother has never been supportive or caring to help guide her own children,” she revealed.

The adult entertainment star then dissed her mom for riding the Teen Mom gravy train and how Debra won’t get to be a part of it now that she’s off the show. “I hope she has enjoyed the MTV Teen Mom ride that (Farrah’s daughter) Sophia brought to her life as I’m moving on from that toxic environment she dwells in. I hope she ceases talking about me because she does not love me she does not need to speak about me to stay relevant in a disgustingly hateful way. God bless,” she ended her statement.