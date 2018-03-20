Bella Hadid Admits That She Had A Chubby Face & Was Plagued By Insecurities As A Teen

She’s one of the biggest models currently walking the runway, but even Bella Hadid dealt with ‘insecurities’ while growing up. She claims she struggled with her brows and her ‘chubby’ face!

“I think I had more beauty insecurities growing up than probably anybody,” Bella Hadid, 21, said while speaking with Cosmopolitan at the launch for Dior Addict Lacquer Plump. “Growing up, I was always self-conscious about my brows but I never knew that you could do something about it. I’ve always had really thin brows, I got them from my dad. I was also kind of chubbier growing up until I was 15, so there were a lot of things I had to grow into — I definitely had to grow into my face a lot. I wasn’t very secure with myself until recently.”

While Bella says she “grew into” her face, how did she make peace with her brows? “Fake it till you make it, I guess,” the Victoria’s Secret model says, revealing she keeps her brows thin but fills them in with pencil. “Brows are such a beautiful part of a woman and a man’s face, so to be able to enhance them now is revolutionary for me.” She also added that she uses a little but of contour to add definition to her face. “I don’t contour every day, but it’s life-changing for sure. I mean, contouring your nose and jawline. Whew!”

“And blush,” Bella added, “when I was really sick over the past couple of years, blush helped me look and feel healthier, which makes your confidence go up. It was that and growing older, which just makes you feel more confident.”

It’s hard to think that Bella Hadid ever disliked what she saw when she looked into the mirror. Yet, it seems that everyone – including gorgeous supermodels like Bella – are prone to the same levels of anxiety and angst while growing up. While not everyone needs to look like Bella in order to be gorgeous, following her example of giving yourself time to grow into your body is smart.

