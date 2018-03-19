Selena Gomez Soaks Up The Sun In Teeny Bikini On A Yacht In Sydney: Where’s Justin Bieber?

Trouble with Justin Bieber seemed far from Selena Gomez’s mind as she sunbathed on a yacht in Australia on March 19! Check out pics of her relaxing boat day here.

Selena Gomez, 25, is getting the best remedy in the midst of her relationship drama with Justin Bieber, 24 — she’s jetted off to the sunshine in Sydney, Australia! The 25-year-old is Down Under for Hillsong Church’s annual conference, but she made some time for relaxation on March 19, and was photographed aboard a massive boat in Sydney’s Harbour. Sel looked happy and carefree as she sunbathed her body in a red and black bikini. She was photographed reading on the boat and chatting with some of her pals on the sunny day in Australia.

The bikini put Selena’s scars from her kidney transplant on full display, even giving us our first full look at the mark on her inner thigh, which was a result of complications after her surgery. Hours after the transplant, Selena had to be taken into emergency surgery because she broke an artery, and doctors had to take a vein from her leg to build a new artery and keep the kidney in place. Sel’s donor, Francia Raisa, shockingly revealed that the singer “could have died” without the emergency procedure. For the boat day, Selena also rocked hoop earrings and pulled her short new bob back into a tiny ponytail with a scrunchie.

This trip comes amidst some trouble in Selena’s rekindled romance with the Biebs. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the two are taking a bit of a break from one another, and we haven’t seen them photographed together since the end of February. Over the weekend, Justin was photographed spending time with a mystery blonde woman, leading to speculation that Jelena may be on the verge of a full-on split rather than just a “break.”

“Justin can’t stand being away from Selena,” an insider told HollywoodLife. EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s killing him not being able to see her and speak to her every day, but he’s respecting her wishes and giving her all the time she needs and wants.”