Chris Brown Shares Cutest Video Of Royalty Watching ‘Freaky Friday’ Video: ‘That Has To Be Me’

Royalty Brown is just the cutest! Chris Brown posted an Instagram video of his daughter watching his new music video ‘Freaky Friday,’ and she had the sweetest response. Watch it now!

Have you seen anything more adorable in your life? No way. One day after his “Freaky Friday” video with rapper Lil Dicky, 30, was released, Chris Brown, 28, posted an Instagram video of his 3-year-old daughter Royalty seeing it for the very first time. At the part in the music video where Chris sings “holy sh*t I got a kid,” a little girl quickly runs into the frame. “That has to be me!” Royalty says in the Instagram video. We’re not sure if that actually is Royalty, but she seems to think it is! She couldn’t stop smiling after watching. The “Freaky Friday” music video, which also features cameos from Kendall Jenner, 22, Ed Sheeran, 27, and DJ Khaled, 42, has gone viral. In just one day, the video already has over 4 million views on YouTube!

Royalty is growing up so fast! It’s hard to believe she’s almost 4 years old! She’ll turn 4 on May 27. Royalty looks just like her daddy, too. Chris posted a side-by-side photo of him and Royalty on Instagram in Feb. 2018 and captioned it, “Clone.” Aw! Chris is always posting precious photos of Royalty on his Instagram account. She’s his pride and joy!

Royalty clearly got her daddy’s musical and dancing talents. Back in 2017, a video surfaced of Royalty singing and dancing at just 2 years old. We all know Chris has some incredible dancing skills, and he’s passed those down to his daughter as well! At just one-year-old, Royalty was singing Frozen’s “Let It Go.” Get this kid into the recording studio, ASAP!