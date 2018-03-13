OMG, is Hillary Clinton OK!? She had a little trouble navigating a long flight of stairs in India, and video shows her falling more than once as she walks down. Watch here.

Hillary Clinton paid a visit to the Jahaj Maha palace in Mandu, India on March 12, and she struggled a bit as she walked down a long, stone staircase at the landmark. The former First Lady was being helped down the steps by a male aide, when she lost her footing and began to stumble. Another man immediately rushed to her other side, and the two guys helped right her straight before she tumbled all the way to the ground. Despite her cautious footsteps, though, Hillary continued to struggle as she disembarked down the stairs, slipping again just a few moments later.

Finally, she decided to just kick her sandals off and make it through the last few steps barefoot, without any further incident. Could the shoes have been the problem!? Hillary’s longtime friend, Huma Abedin, was just a bit behind her on the staircase, and she also seemed to be proceeding with caution as she walked down. This incident came just months after Hillary broke her toe during a trip to London in October, following another clumsy mishap. “I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand,” she explained on the Graham Norton Show. “I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards. I tried to get up and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe.”

Hillary is in India as she continues promoting her book, What Happened, which tells her side of the story after her loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

"We've lost all credibility" – Hillary Clinton's anklespic.twitter.com/uFoEQ5RL4Z — Mike (@Fuctupmind) March 13, 2018

Hillary has a pretty shocking history of falling — she tripped while boarding a plane to a rally in North Carolina in Oct. 2016, and fell to her knees while boarding a pane to Yemen in 2011. She also collapsed during an appearance at the 9/11 Memorial in 2016, although she later attributed that to a diagnosis of pneumonia.