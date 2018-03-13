Is Bernice Burgos Pregnant With Quavo’s Baby? — Shocking Speculation After She Reportedly Quits Drinking

Whoa! Is Bernice Burgos having a baby with Quavo?! Here’s why everyone’s speculating that T.I.’s former fling might be pregnant.



Bernice Burgos, 37, might be popping out another kid soon! The model, who has recently been romantically linked to rapper Quavo, 26, has allegedly quit drinking and even asked people to stop smoking near her, reports Celebrity Insider. Due to her requests, Bernice’s friends have started wondering if she could be pregnant with recent bae Quavo’s baby. If this turns out to be true, it means both Bernice and her daughter, Ashley, 21, are pregnant at the same time. That’s kind of sweet, no?

While friends continue to speculate, fans have started chatting about the rumors on Twitter. Thankfully for Bernice most of the chatter has been nice, but it’s safe to assume that many of her and Quavo’s fans are stunned by the rumors. After all, Bernice and Quavo were only spotted together for the first time in January 2018. Before that she allegedly had a fling with married rapper, T.I., 37, before he went crawling back to his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42. In fact, as HollywoodLife previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, Tiny could not be happier that Bernice appears to be smitten with Quavo. Why? Because it means she’s no longer pining after T.I.!

Alright, HollywoodLifers — check out what fans are saying about Bernice reportedly being pregnant below:

Bernice burgos pregnant with Quavo's child? pic.twitter.com/1kuVkuYiS9 — ӇΛϞz (@cutclear) March 12, 2018

If quavo really got Bernice pregnant she officially secured her bag 😂 — Negan (@ScoobMH) March 12, 2018

Bernice pregnant by Quavo and mf Jhene Aiko and Big Sean broke up… pic.twitter.com/fRm1sLphCQ — High Sidity (@Axayia) March 13, 2018

