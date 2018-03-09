Tommy Lee’s Fiancee Brittany Furlan ‘Hurt’ After Pam Anderson Accuses Her Of ‘Enabling’ His Drinking

Tommy Lee’s fiancée Brittany Furlan is clapping back against Pamela Anderson’s allegation that she enables the rocker’s drinking. We’ve got an EXCLUSIVE interview with her.

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee‘s fiancée Brittany Furlan is coming for Pamela Anderson‘s claims that she keeps the rocker drunk all the time. The 50-year-old Baywatch beauty pointed the finger at the former Vine star in a lengthy defense of her son Brandon, 21, following an alleged fight with his 55-year-old dad. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Brittany tells us, “All I can say is that I’m hurt that people are blaming me for any of this. I truly am amazed. I’ve only ever loved and supported Tommy, cooked dinners for his boys; thought we had a good relationship…I tell him to go see his friends. He doesn’t want to all the time. It happens when people fall in love sometimes. I don’t control Tommy. He is a grown man and makes his own decisions. I am not his mother, I am his partner. I just wish peace for all involved.”

We heard Brittany’s concerned voice when she called 911 for her future husband, who had allegedly been knocked unconscious by Brandon after a fight on March 5. She even referred to the young model as her “stepson.” The next day Tommy posted a photo to his Instagram of a giant swollen lip and wrote, “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son,” he captioned the gory now-deleted pic. The following day Brandon released a statement saying,” I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism.” He said he was just trying to set up an intervention and that, “I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Pamela jumped to her son’s side in a lengthy statement released on March 8 by her foundation that blamed alcoholism for many of Tommy’s problems. She also accused Brittany of enabling his drinking. “He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath,” she wrote about her former husband. “His fiancée keeps him drunk – this is what he wants – someone to behave badly with. It’s terrible and unfortunately he has made this private matter very public.”

Pam ended her statement by saying Brandon “punched him in the nose for all of us who he has hurt. Now Tommy feels humiliated and is attempting to destroy his own son. This is the Devil. This is the disease of alcoholism.”

Despite Brandon pleading for his dad to get help, Tommy shot back on Twitter that he doesn’t have a problem. “LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f**kin retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f**kin years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!!” This is just so sad all around.