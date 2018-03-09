Brandi Glanville Convinced Omarosa Slept With Trump: ‘I’ve Heard A Lot Of Rumors’

Omarosa vehemently denied having sex with Donald Trump on ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ but her housemate, Brandi Glanville, is still convinced something went down. Here’s why!

Brandi Glanville is dishing on the relationship between Omarosa and Donald Trump after spending time with Omarosa in the Celebrity Big Brother house. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star asked Omarosa if she’d ever slept with Trump when they were on the show together, and Omarosa was flabbergasted by the question. However, Brandi says she has reason to not be convinced by the denial. “I don’t think [she told the truth],” Brandi admits on E!’s show Daily Pop. “Like how would they have that relationship for so long? An he just keeps bringing her back. I don’t know. I’ve heard a lot of rumors, but listen, you never know what’s true. But I needed to know.”

Omarosa first met Trump when she starred on the fifth season of The Apprentice in 2004. She was quickly labeled the “villain” during her time on the show, a label that stuck when she returned for Celebrity Apprentice in 2008. She also appeared on All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013, and created a dating show with Trump that aired on TV One in 2010. When Trump was campaigning for president, Omarosa served as his Director of African-American Outreach. Once he was elected, she became a member of the White House Staff. Her title was Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She resigned in Jan. 2018.

The Celebrity Big Brother appearance came just weeks after Omarosa’s resignation, and she spoke a lot about the president during her time on the show. She was even asked by fellow housemate, Ross Mathews, if America should be worried about the future with Trump in the White House, to which she responded, “It’s not going to be okay. It’s not. It’s so bad.”

Brandi was eliminated on day 21 of CBB while Omarosa lasted until day 25. Marissa Jaret Winokur went on to beat Ross in the finals.