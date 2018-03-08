Rihanna Makes A Pointed Attack On Men For International Women’s Day- But Does It Go Too Far?

Rihanna had a STRONG message for men on International Women’s Day! Check it out here.

Happy International Women’s Day! Stars like Emma Watson, Gabrielle Union, Victoria Beckham, and Rihanna have all taken to social media to celebrate the March 8 holiday. And while most of them spoke on the achievements of women, Rihanna’s message was a little different. The “We Found Love” singer posted artwork that showed a woman putting male private parts into a blender. Pretty intense, right? If we had to guess, RiRi’s bold statement is directed towards Hollywood’s sexual misconduct epidemic. During the time of MeToo and TimesUp, we can certainly understand Rihanna’s harsh criticism. Plus, the singer is known for making extreme statements, so we wouldn’t expect any less.

Thankfully, there are a lot of men who are acknowledging the strength of women on this special day. Chris Hemsworth, for example, sent a beautiful message to the wonderful ladies in his life. “Happy #InternationalWomensDay to my beautiful wife, daughter, Mum, and all the incredible women out there for their strength, compassion and courage to make the world a better place. Let’s not forget that women of tomorrow are being grown and nurtured among the children today.” So sweet, right?

But it doesn’t stop there! Hugh Jackman, Paul McCartney, Ben Platt, Mike Cotler, and Timbaland also made thoughtful shoutouts to women. This is what we love to see! It’s great to see men and women come together in unity. But, it’s important to note we should celebrate women and their impact on society everyday, not just today. Nevertheless, Rihanna should be proud to see so many men supporting the movement. See more International Women’s Day messages in the gallery above!