‘Survivor’: Morgan Reveals Why She Was A ‘Scary Sight’ & Ultimately Targeted By Her Tribe

After she was voted off ‘Survivor,’ Morgan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what made her a threat to the other members of her tribe at such an early time in the game.

Morgan Ricke seemed to be in a good place on Survivor: Ghost Island — she was willed a secret advantage, found herself in the majority after the tribe swap AND made a friend in Libby Vincek, who was originally on the opposing tribe, Malolo. However, when Chris Noble, who was on Morgan’s original Naviti tribe, was sent to Ghost Island, the numbers on the new Naviti were put at 4-4, and major scrambling began. Although Morgan helped devise a plan to vote out her fellow OG tribe member, Angela Perkins, the original Malolo foursome stuck together and blindsided Morgan instead.

“They felt I was the glue who was going to hold the original Naviti together,” Morgan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “If they voted Angela out, and then [her ally] Chris came back, they felt I would be able to repair the Chris/Domenick [Abbate] relationship for a few votes without them cutting each other’s throats. They honored my social game. People trusted me, and it was a scary sight [for them] to see. And then, I was also strong physically. Everyone said to me — back in the day, you would’ve been fine, but you’re strong physically and socially, so you have to go! But, hey, I’d rather be strong and not be a ghost on Ghost Island!’

Morgan confesses that she doesn’t feel like she really did anything wrong in terms of gameplay, but the odds were just not in her favor this time around. The tribe swap didn’t work out for her, and when Chris was sent to Ghost Island because of a random rock drawing, it put a wrench in her game. “It was a double whammy,” she says. “My fate was in the hands of the Survivor Gods. I was physically strong, I formed relationships, and that ultimately got me voted out. I don’t think I made many mistakes. It was all left in the hands of the Survivor Gods.”