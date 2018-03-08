Did Kris Jenner Pay Travis Scott $4 Million To Step Up For Kylie Jenner? New Report Claims Yes

Kris Jenner reportedly paid Travis Scott $4 million to stick around after Kylie gave birth to their baby girl, Stormi Webster! Kris allegedly drafted up a iron clad contract with strict rules Travis has to follow!

Kris Jenner, 62, is the ultimate momager! The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch allegedly gave Travis Scott, 25, a massive pay day — aka $4 million — to stick around after Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to their baby daughter, Stormi Webster on February 1, according to Star magazine. “Kris doesn’t trust Travis to be there fore Kylie — not without a cash incentive, anyway,” a source tells the mag. Kris allegedly put the cash plan into action when Travis was caught at a strip club back in December 2017. At the time, “Kris asked him point-blank if he was going to be there for kylie, and he wouldn’t give her an answer,” the insider admits. “So, she made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.”

The site goes on to report that Kris then drafted up a “contract” with some pretty strict rules for Kylie’s baby daddy. Per the alleged contract, Travis cannot date (or impregnate) anyone else, the mag claims. And, the rapper reportedly must spend a certain amount of hours a week with Stormi and Kylie, who apparently has no idea her mother took these drastic measure, according to the source. The insider even goes as far as to claim that Kylie’s push present from Travis — a $1.4 million Ferrari — may have been purchased by her own family, instead of her man, as part of the “contract.” The source continued, “If Kylie knew about this deal, she’d be furious and beyond humiliated.”

While Kris Jenner is known to be a force when it comes to her kids, as well as a good business deal, this sounds a tad bit extreme. Kris, Travis and Kylie have yet to address this recent report.

Kylie and Travis were most recently spotted, without baby Stormi, spending some QT mom and dad time on a boat in Miami on Sunday, March 4. The new parents enjoyed a romantic lunch and cuddled up on a boat ride, where they were pictured together.

The makeup mogul revealed her pregnancy and the birth of her first child on February 4 in a 11-minute long video, which documented her entire pregnancy. She welcomed a healthy baby girl — who was 8 pounds, 9 ounces — at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on February 1. Since giving birth, Kylie’s returned to her normal social media use after taking a 9-month hiatus from the spotlight to enjoy her pregnancy in private. The news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke in September 2017.