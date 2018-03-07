Usher Spotted Out With ‘L&HH’ Star Hours After Filing For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel

Usher was spotted out with ‘Love & Hip Hop’s Amara La Negra just hours after separating from his wife of two years, Grace Miguel. Now, a new report claims he’s dating the reality star and that they’re already in love!

Usher, 39, and his now ex-wife, Grace Miguel, 48, announced their separation just one day ago, on March 6, and he’s already dating someone else, according to Media Take Out. The singer is reportedly smitten over Love & Hip Hop Miami star, Amara La Negra, who, he met in Los Angeles when she was there to appear on The Real. The two were spotted out in Usher’s white car, heading to or from an unknown location. Another female, a blonde, was pictured in the backseat of the vehicle. Click here to see the photos.

And, there may be no love lost for the “Yeah” singer, as the site claims he’s already in another relationship. “I think they fell in love – it was quick,” a sources says of Usher and Amara La Negra. “Next thing you know Usher is announcing that he’s leaving his wife.” The insider added, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Usher ends up [marrying] Amara. Cause he’s known to move fast with relationships.”

Usher and Grace ending their relationship after two years of marriage, and about 10 years together on March 6. “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

The exes have reportedly been living separately for months, a source told Us. Usher was most recently seen attending a WME pre-Oscar party on March 2, where he was alone and “in a good mood and hugging people hello,” the source continued.

His last social media post with Grace was all the way back in October just before Halloween. Grace last posted a photo with the singer in January 2018, ringing in the New Year. Their split comes just a few short months after Usher’s herpes scandal. Two women and one man accused Usher of infecting them with herpes, claiming they’ve had unprotected sex with the singer. They also alleged that Usher never disclosed his alleged diagnosis.

Prior to his marriage to Grace, Usher was married to Tameka Foster. They divorced in 2009 and have two sons together, Usher Raymond V, 10, and Naviyd Ely, 9. Grace has a daughter from her prior relationship, Leaf Miguel. She reportedly has another child, a son named Raidenb, according to E! News.