Tommy Lee’s Fiancée Slams Son Brandon Lee — ‘Violence Is Never The Answer’

Tommy Lee’s son, Brandon Lee, allegedly slugged his dad while defending of his mom, Pamela Anderson. Now, Tommy’s fiancée, Brittany Furlan, says that throwing punches is no way to settle things.

“Violence Is Never The Answer,” Brittany Furlan, 31, the fiancée of Tommy Lee, 55, tweeted and posted to her Instagram story on March 6, the day after Tommy’s son, Brandon Lee, allegedly punched his father in the face. While Brittany, an actress and once the most followed female Vine star, didn’t directly mention her future stepson, considering that her post went up after the Mötley Crüe drummer accused his son of giving him a fat lip, it’s kind of easy to figure out what she’s talking about. (Correction: TMZ updated its report to say the fight happened on March 5.)

This whole incident is pretty messy, which is fitting considering Tommy’s memoir about his time with the Crüe is called The Dirt. Tommy claims that on March 6, he and Brittany were snuggled in bed inside his home in Calabasas, CA. Suddenly, Brandon allegedly “busted into the room” before reportedly knocking Tommy unconscious, according to the drummer. “He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” he tweeted. Tommy also posted a picture of his busted lip, saying that his “heart is broken” over the alleged attack. After he got flak for airing his family’s dirty laundry, Tommy took the picture down.

Initial reports of the alleged incident claimed that Tommy instigated the altercation, and that Brandon was acting in self-defense. Tommy, as the aforementioned tweet, slammed the reports that he was “drunk” The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told HollywoodLife.com that “the disturbing party punched the father in the face and the disturbing party has access to firearms and it was unknown where the firearms were at. A battery report was taken and there is no indication that someone was arrested.”

Violence is NEVER the answer — @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) March 7, 2018

Supposedly, the reason behind Tommy and Brandon’s fight was a social media post. After Brandon’s mother and Tommy’s ex, Pamela Anderson, 50, spoke to Piers Morgan, 52, over Tommy’s 1998 assault on her (where he pleaded no contest and served six months in jail), Tommy called the interview “pathetic.” He also said that Pamela needs to “find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s*** but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention.” Whether or not that was the cause of the alleged punch, Tommy reportedly plans to press charges against his boy.