Brandon Lee Reportedly Claims Tommy Lee Attack Was Self-Defense: I Was Protecting My Mom

Tommy Lee is pressing charges against his son Brandon for busting his upper lip, but sources have said that the 21-year-old claims the incident was out of self-defense.

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, 55, showed off a fat lip on March 6, and has reportedly pressed charges against his 21-year-old son Brandon for allegedly giving it to him. Police have confirmed to TMZ, that when they took the initial crime report, they were told that the father and son were arguing over a social media post. The site’s sources previously said that Brandon and Tommy Lee got into a heated argument on March 5 over the musician’s post attacking his son’s mom Pamela Anderson for talking about their relationship with Piers Morgan. Pam’s ex tweeted, “Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s*** but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention. Signed, ‘The Abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back).”

Family sources also noted that Brandon had been living part-time with his father, which Brandon claims is because he’s trying to help his dad overcome alcohol issues. The police report, however, didn’t mention alcohol. He is now being investigated for criminal battery due to his father’s filed police report. But Brandon reportedly claims that it was actually self-defense. The insiders said that Brandon claims his father was drunk and lunged at him, and he socked his father to protect himself.

Tommy’s story is much different. On March 6, he posted his own version of events. “My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” he said.

When the rocker posted the now-deleted image of his swollen upper lip, he publicly called out his eldest son to his followers. “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son,” he captioned the gory photo.

The L.A. County Sheriff Department PIO told HollywoodlLife.com that officers responded to Tommy’s Calabasas home on March 5 and “the call was a possible battery report.” They added that a battery report was taken and that it is “actively being investigated.” This whole situation is one big YIKES.