Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Go Public On ‘KUWTK’ With A Sweet Kiss

OMG! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima heated up the ‘KUWTK’ finale with some super-rare PDA! Details!

Although Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, are clearly coupled-up, they rarely share any PDA! Which made the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians extra special! Kourt was launching her PrettyLittleThing collection when who should show up unannounced but Younes! “I didn’t know you were coming,” she coos. He replies: “I had to support you.” Awww!

That’s when she leans in and they share a cutesy kiss on camera. In case you weren’t keeping track, this is literally the first time he’s been shown on KUWTK! As diehards know, this was hardly the only jaw-dropping moment from the episode. How about Khloe Kardashian, 33, revealed that she and Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby girl! TV history! Head here for tons more photos from the amazing E! show!

And who can forget when Kim Kardashian‘s, 37, surrogate dropped by to meet the family! Her name is Lorena and she seems like the nicest woman ever! E! sneakily released a clip earlier this week of Lorena meeting Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe while all 3 were pregnant. Naturally fans were so excited to see Kylie and Khloe talking pregnancy on the show, they didn’t notice who they were talking to!

“My surrogate in in town for a doctor’s appointment so I thought it would be an amazing time for her to meet my family but still not expose who she is to the world — just for her safety,” Kim says in the finale. “This has been such a long journey for us and something that I’ve wanted to do for so long. And I share everything with my family.” We are definitely hoping we get to know Lorena better in upcoming episodes!