7 Celebs Wearing Midriff Tops While Pregnant: Chrissy Teigen & More — See Pics

The newest fashion trend for expecting moms is crop tops! These seven celebs are baring their bumps for all to see and we’re obsessed!

There are celebs who want to hide their bumps, and then there are celebs that put it all on display! Sometimes that pregnancy glow just isn’t enough and you really need to show off that tummy! Chrissy Tiegen, 32, loves showing off her pregnant bump and always looks super cute doing so! Chrissy wore a lot of crop tops during her first pregnancy with baby Luna, now 1, but we’ve seen her showing off her super cute baby belly a few times during this pregnancy, too! She was spotted out with her hubby John Legend, 39, in early January, wearing jean shorts, thigh high leather boots, and a crop top. Who knew pregnancy could look so chic!?

Kim Kardashian, 37, has been known to bare it all during her pregnancies as well! During her pregnancy with Saint West, now 2, she was seen wearing a nude crop top and mini skirt outfit with a denim jacket on top. The Kardashian’s certainly know how to make pregnancy look glam AF! Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, actually announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, in a crop top! Khloe posted a black and white photo on December 20, wearing a Calvin Klein bra and showing off her super pregnant belly!

Just as well, Blac Chyna, 29, is no stranger to showing off her stomach. She was even seen showing off her baby baring stomach during her pregnancy with Dream Kardashian, now 1! Paparazzi caught Blac Chyna midway through her pregnancy with her hair in a handkerchief, wearing leggings and a cropped sweatshirt. Her tattoo covered pregnant belly was definitely the star of her outfit!

To see more photos of pregnant celebrities wearing crop tops, click through our gallery above!