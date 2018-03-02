Nothing like sisterly bonding! Kourtney and Khloe got into it on ‘KUWTK’, calling each other f**king bitches. Watch to see what caused the fight!

Is it weird that we kind of missed this? Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian used to duke it out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians all the time, but it hasn’t happened for awhile. All it took was a trip to Alcatraz to set things on fire again! Here’s the sitch: in this preview clip from the latest episode of KUWTK, Khloe is majorly pissed off that Kourt won’t get off her phone while sightseeing. The sisters are on a ferry to the infamous Alcatraz prison, located on an island in the Bay. Rather than relishing in the exciting, historical opportunity, Kourt’s spending the boat ride talking to her friend Sarah.

That sets Khloe off. “What the f**k are you here for?! Get off your f**king phone call! You’re like a waste of space in my meter right now,” she shouts at her sister. “You’re annoying as f**k now when we’re together. This is what you do, you’re on your phone the whole time. You’re just not present.”

“I had a 10 minute conversation with Sarah, and that’s offensive?” Kourt replies, quietly laughing. “Yes, because we’re only here once. When are we ever gonna go back to Alcatraz?” Khloe said. Somebody might tell her that she’s one of the richest celebrities on Earth. She could probably charter a private jet to take her directly to Alcatraz any random day. We get that she’s trying to make a point, though!

“When we were in Costa Rica I looked crazy because I’m the one always trying to get you to have fun. I’m not going to be crazy. You be the f**king bitch,” she continued. Whoa! This fight is serious. Kourt doesn’t care about what Khloe’s saying, instead replying, “f**k you, you f**king whore.” This fight is actually pretty hilarious. Immediately after Kourt calls her a whore, Khloe gets distracted by the massive Ghirardelli building onshore. Feud over, just like that!

We hope that there’s more (friendly) drama to come for all the sisters. They’re pretty busy right now, though. Kylie just had her adorable baby girl, Stormi Webster, Kourtney’s got three kids at home, Kim recently welcomed daughter Chicago West — and Khloe’s ready to pop! What’s going to happen next?