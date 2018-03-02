Adele, Lady Gaga & 6 More Of The Best Oscars Performances Ever

The 2018 Academy Awards are happening Sunday, March 4, but before you tune in to see Mary J. Blige, Miguel and more take the stage, we’re taking a look back at the greatest performances of all time!

You have to admit that musical performances always liven up the Academy Awards, which can be long and boring. Ahead of the big night on March 4, we’ve rounded up all of the most memorable performances that have gone down over the years!

Adele never fails to take one’s breath away, and when she performed the ultra-dramatic Skyfall title track in 2013 alongside a full orchestra, it was jaws on the floor all around. Naturally, she took home the Oscar for Best Original Song a mere half hour later.

More than one person in my office shed a tear as we watched Lady Gaga — who is classically trained, don’t forget — perform that Sound of Music medley in 2015. It was in honor of the film’s 50th anniversary, and while Julie Andrews was probably shaking, she hid it well as she went on stage to praise Mother Monster right after the number. See photos of the most beautiful Oscars dresses from past ceremonies here.

Then there’s my personal favorite: Tegan and Sara and The Lonely Island performing “Everything is Awesome” from The LEGO Movie that same year. Remember Will Arnett doing a screamo solo dressed as Batman? That guy in the opossum suit? Oprah receiving a LEGO Oscar statuette? That performance was totally zany and I loved every moment.

Click through the gallery, attached, to see pics from all of the best Academy Awards performances, and watch some of them below: