Miguel: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Performing At The 2018 Oscars

Miguel will be performing the Oscar-nominated song ‘Remember Me’ from ‘Coco’ during the big award show! Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Miguel, 32, will be taking to the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, and we’ve rounded up five fast facts to help you get to know the singer/songwriter/actor. Here’s everything you need to learn about Miguel before the huge night!

1. Miguel has been making music since he was 13. Raised in Los Angeles, CA, he signed to Jive Records in 2007 before moving to RCA Records. He released his debut album All I Want Is You in 2010, and it was a total sleeper hit. His music is typically categorized as R&B, alt R&B, pop, funk and neo soul. He also opened for Sia on her Nostalgic for the Present Tour and performed at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. You can listen to some of his most popular songs via Spotify below!

2. He will perform the theme from Coco at the 2018 Oscars. “Remember Me” is up for Best Original Song, and Miguel will be owning the Academy Awards stage along with Natalia LaFourcade and Gael Garcia Bernal. In the meantime, you can check out the official video above!

3. Miguel has won a ton of awards. Miguel has a Grammy for his song “Adorn,” and has also won at the BET Awards and Soul Train Music Awards.

4. He meditates in order to balance his lifestyle. “It’s good to take a breath from everything and just center yourself. That is the best way of describing it,” he’s said about Transcendental Meditation.

5. Miguel is engaged! Miguel began dating model Nazanin Mandi in 2005, and they became engaged in January 2016.