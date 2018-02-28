Olivia Munn ‘Hurt’ After Seeing Ex Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick PDA Pics

After some sizzling PDA-filled pics of Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick surfaced, we’re hearing that his ex Olivia Munn isn’t happy — she thought she’d marry him.

For weeks now, rumors have swirled that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 34, and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, 35, have struck up a relationship. Then on Feb. 23, the supposed couple was spotted kissing at the Daytona 500! And now photos have surfaced of them packing on the PDA while enjoying a Mexican vacation together! However, we’re hearing that one individual isn’t all that thrilled we about these new photos — Aaron’s ex, Olivia Munn, 37!

“Olivia is upset and disappointed knowing ex Aaron is flaunting his new relationship with Danica with tons of PDA,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Olivia feels like Danica can’t be too serious with Aaron because Danica must be on the rebound after breaking up with Ricky.” They are referring to fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He and Danica ended their relationship in December, according to TMZ.

The insider adds that the stunning actress had simply hoped they’d keep their blossoming romance to themselves. “Olivia wishes Aaron and Danica would have kept things more private and behind closed doors. Olivia is trying not to feel jealous but she does a little bit, which makes her feel like she is not totally over Aaron. Olivia really felt she and Aaron were going to get married so seeing him with Danica hurts.” Head here to see tons more photos of the NFL hunk.

As we previously reported, Danica is head-over-heels for Aaron. “Danica has been telling friends that she wants her relationship with Aaron to be the last relationship she ever has as she is on the fast track on getting married,” a insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to scare off Aaron, but she has been upfront with him that this isn’t going to be a fling and that he better have hopes for a future because she isn’t involved with him for a fun little fling.” Well, if these photos are any indication, she isn’t alone!