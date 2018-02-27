Chris Brown Letting Chris Rock’s Latest Diss ‘Slide’ For Now: Will He Ever Call Him Out On It?

Don’t expect a retaliation from Chris Brown against Chris Rock any time soon! HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on when the singer may finally decide to fire back after the comedian’s diss.

Chris Brown has yet to issue a response after Chris Rock dissed him in a Feb. 2018 stand-up special, but there’s a reason for that. “Chris Brown doesn’t plan on being the first to reach out,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He believes Chris Rock owes him an apology, but he’s not going to go demand it from him. At first, he was absolutely furious over the so-called joke. He’s sick of being the but of Chris Rock’s jokes. But, as usually is the way with Chris, he blows up hard and fast, but cools down pretty quick. Now, he realizes the best thing he can do is just let it slide.”

However, that doesn’t mean that Breezy is going to forget about what the comedian said. “If he runs into Chris Rock at some club or event somewhere in the future he will definitely call him on it,” our source adds. “And have it out with him over why he keeps picking on him, because it’s just not right.” In his Netflix special, Chris Rock: Tamborine, the 53-year-old discussed how he’s pissed about having to send his custody judge photos to prove he’s providing decent care for his children. “I’m Chris Rock, not Chris Brown!” he joked, taking aim at the singer’s parenting skills.

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Breezy felt Chris took it “too far” by attacking him as a father. “CB worships his daughter, Royalty, and treats her like the princess she is,” an insider told us. “He thinks Chris Rock should focus on making more jokes about how he cheated on his wife instead.”

