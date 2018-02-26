Chicago West: Inside The Infant’s Lavish Nursery — See Pics Of Her $4,500 Crib, $1,600 Rug & More

Chicago West’s living in luxury! While we know Kim Kardashian only demands the best, we can’t get over these gorgeous but expensive baby items for the 1-month-old!

While Chicago West is only an infant, her nursery alone costs more than our entire apartment! Sharing a few of her newborn’s pieces with fans via her app on Feb. 26, Kim Kardashian, 37, revealed that although a lot of the items are hand-me-downs from North, 4 1/2, and Saint, 2, they still cost a whole lot. And of course baby Chi has the chicest crib we’ve ever seen. But if that’s not impressive enough, the nursery items Kim highlighted total at least $7,260 — and that’s just FOUR things! Click here to see adorable pics of Kim Kardashian’s family.

“In Chi’s nursery, I wanted to keep all the décor in neutral colors,” Kim explained on her site. “I love having functional pieces, like a glider, mixed in with really unique pieces, like a vintage Royère bed. I also ended up using the same crib, dresser and rug that I used for North and Saint!” Said crib is made out of lucite and is super modern and stylish. It’s by Vetro and costs a whopping $4,500. The ottoman in Chicago’s room, which is made by Monte, is composed of walnut wood and Italian wool — it costs $585.

Next, Kim shared that her daughter has a cloud rocker in her nursery. The piece is made by Maison Deux and goes for a cool $575. “The use of solid French oak and a beautiful 100% grey wool by Kvadrat, gives the rocker a more mature presence,” TheTot.com states. But out of all these lavish pieces, the potentially most expensive item is perhaps the most surprising — a rug! Of course Chi’s rug is anything but your ordinary carpet though. The fluffy floor mat is by Calvin Klein and ranges in price from $1,599.00–$5,399.00. What makes it so special? It’s cut from plush, genuine Tibetan shearling.

Last month, just weeks after Chi was born on Jan. 15, Kim revealed to Architectural Digest that while her and Kanye West‘s, 40, newborn was reusing some of her sibling’s baby items, not everything was a hand-me-down. “We had a changing table made,” the told the mag. “I have a glider with an ottoman for feeding; With the first baby, I had a rocking chair, and I just love a glider so much more — you can move easier.”

Chicago’s special space is perfectly on-theme with the rest of the West house too, as Kim has chosen bright, neutral colors for their entire home. “Everything in the house is light colors and woods and soft and natural colors,” Kim said. However, such a clean color palette doesn’t always bode well when you have small children at play. “Oh my God. I run around the house with towels,” Kim admitted. “You just have to take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, it’s going to happen. We decided to have light colors.’”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised by the cost of Chicago’s nursery items? What do you think of the pieces?