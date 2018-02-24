Emily Ratajkowski’s Ex ‘Shocked & Hurt’ By Her Sudden Marriage: Did She Elope Out Of Spite?

Emily Ratajkowski’s ex Jeff Magid did not see her surprise marriage coming! A source close to him EXCLUSIVELY told HL how he handled the news!

If you thought you were surprised by Emily Ratajkowski‘s surprise wedding to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, you can imagine how upset her ex Jeff Magid is over her marriage — especially since they just broke up a month! According to a source close to Jeff who EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets, the music producer was just as shocked as all of us by the model’s nuptials. “Jeff never saw this coming,” our source said. “He knew Emily was dating Sebastian, but he never in a million years expected her to marry him like this. Jeff and Emily only broke up a couple of months ago so no one saw this coming.”

On top of that, Jeff apparently feels like her marriage was purposefully meant to hurt him. “It’s safe to say Jeff’s pretty hurt,” our source added. “He feels like Emily is doing this to spite him because he never put a ring on it. The whole situation has left him very, very shocked.” Us too, Jeff! Speaking of shocks, on her big day, Emily decided not to wear a white wedding gown and opted instead to don a $200 Zara pantsuit. Among those in attendance were social media star The Fat Jewish and actor Josh Safdie.

We reported earlier how Chrissy Teigen, 32, was “oddly mad” she didn’t get an invite to her wedding. Although, if we had to guess, she’s probably nowhere near as mad as Jeff feels about the situation. Click here to see some of Emily’s hottest, topless Instagram pics!

HollywoodLifers, are you just as surprised over Emily’s wedding? Do you think Jeff has a right to feel she’s doing this out of spite? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!