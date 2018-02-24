Vote
Angelina Jolie Vs. Jennifer Aniston: Which A-List Star Is The Queen Of The Red Carpet?

Which of Brad Pitt’s gorgeous exes rocks the red carpet best? Look back at Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie’s best looks ever and vote here!

It’s been 13 years since Brad Pitt left Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie, but amidst Jen’s recent split from Justin Theroux, this love triangle is making headlines once again. Why? Because Brad and Angelina broke up themselves in 2016. Once fans found out Jen was single again, Twitter immediately began blowing up with the possibility that Brad and Jen could possibly get together one again — especially since reports surfaced that the exes had been in touch over the years and have each other’s phone numbers to this day. But which of Brad’s stunning, A-list exes is the queen of the red carpet?

Both Angie and Jen have attended the most high-profile events throughout their illustrious careers, and whether it’s the Oscars or a movie premiere, they both consistently rock the carpet like pros. Who could forget Angie’s famous Oscars dress with the thigh-high leg slit from 2012?! And how about when Jennifer looked absolutely ageless in a plunging, green gown, putting her cleavage on display, at the SAG Awards in 2015?! We’ve rounded up some of their best red carpet looks of all-time in the gallery above, so check ’em all out and make sure to cast your vote below for who does red carpet fashion better!

“Angelina wasn’t surprised at all to learn that Jen and Justin had split,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t help feeling a degree of vindication. After all, she was painted as this evil homewrecker who lured Brad away from Jen, but nobody can point the finger at Angelina this time. This time, Jennifer can’t blame anyone else for the failure of her marriage.”

