Khloe Kardashian Copies Sister Kim’s Pregnancy Style With Nude Midi Dress: Who Did It Best?

Khloe Kardashian took her maternity style to a whole new level with this look, which is just like one that her sister, Kim Kardashian, wore in 2015. So, who did it best? Vote here!

It’s another Kardashian fashion battle — this time, maternity style edition! Khloe Kardashian, 33, who is nearly eight months pregnant, turned heads when she stepped out in a nude midi dress on Feb. 21. The skintight style of the ensemble hugged all of Khloe’s pregnancy curves in the right places, while putting her perfect bump on full display. She paired the outfit with an ankle length, brown jacket, which she left open to show off her belly. If you’re having deja vu, we don’t blame you — this look is JUST like one Kim Kardashian, 37, rocked during her second pregnancy in 2015! See the comparison photos below.

While Khloe has been killing the maternity style game, Kim admittedly had a lot of trouble with figuring out how to dress herself when she was carrying North West in 2013. She learned from her mistakes, though, and really stepped things up the second time around. “This time around, I know what I like,” she explained at the time. “Plus, I am confident and not trying to hide my bump. I really want to accentuate it. And yes, long coats to cover my fat arms and ass!” For most of her second pregnancy, Kim rocked this tight-dress-and-long-coat combination, and it looks like Khloe took note!

As for Khloe, she has been open about flaunting her bump ever since she confirmed her pregnancy in December. “I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible!” she admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January. Looks like she’s still holding strong on that one!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think wore the look best? Cast your vote in the comments section below!