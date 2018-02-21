‘RHONY’: Ramona Singer Spotted In Wheelchair After Disastrous Cruise Vacation

Amidst reports that the cast of ‘RHONY’ want to sue Bravo after a Colombian cruise went all wrong, Ramona Singer was photographed in a wheelchair at the airport.

Did a “cruise from hell” leave Ramona Singer in a wheelchair?! The reality star and her Real Housewives of New York castmates, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley, recently vacationed in Colombia, but things turned disastrous when they took a boat out near Cartagena, according to Page Six. Apparently, the vessel’s engine caught fire, leading to major freakout amongst the four women. “They all thought they were going to die and they were hysterical,” an insider told the paper. “[They] were soaked and screaming hysterically.” A passing boat reportedly rescued the women, but the incident left them “traumatized.”

Now, it’s being reported that the cast members want to sue Bravo because they’ve been let so shaken by the incident. “On the return trip to the mainland, the boat encountered turbulent water, which caused the anchor to deploy unexpectedly,” a spokesperson for the network explained. “At no time was the vessel in danger of sinking, nor was a rescue required. Thankfully, everyone is fine. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are still reviewing the situation.”

After news of this reported traumatic experience broke, a photo went viral that showed the women waiting for their flight home from Colombia in the airport. In the pic, the ladies are all sitting on the floor and dressed in sweats, and they appear to be exhausted. Ramona, however, is in a wheelchair! However, Page Six reports that that was only necessary because Ramona had previously twisted her ankle, so it does not seem like the boat trip had anything to do with the injury.

This grainy picture of the #RHONY waiting for their flight back from Columbia is already better than the current seasons of #RHOA and #RHOBH. pic.twitter.com/X0B9qu7V2j — Jake Threet (@LifeAboutJake) February 15, 2018

