Olivia Munn Shoots Down Plastic Surgery Rumors & Proves Lips Aren’t As ‘Luscious’ As They Seem

Olivia Munn is the latest celebrity to find herself in the midst of plastic surgery rumors, and it all started after her appearance at the CFDA, Variety and WWD Runway to Red Carpet luncheon on Feb. 20. The gorgeous actress showed up to the event looking stunning in high-waisted yellow shorts with a white tank top and matching blazer. However, it was her face that had everyone talking, as many critics took to social media to question whether or not she had work done on her lips. Indeed, the 37-year-old did appear to be sporting a plumper pout at the event, but afterward, she took to her Instagram story to clear everything up.

In a series of videos, Olivia filmed herself wiping off her makeup, including the pink lipstick and liner around her lips, which made them appear much bigger. She then shared a makeup-free video of herself, and zoomed in on her lips to prove that they looked much different in their natural form than when caked with makeup. “Airplane Glam,” she captioned the vid. “Bye bye luscious lips.” Before the event, Olivia also shared a vid of herself getting her makeup done, proving that her mouth was definitely over-lined. It all makes sense, guys!

At the event, Olivia mingled with other celebrities, and shared photos of herself with Alison Brie, Shay Mitchell and Lea Michele. She also posted various shots of look for the day, so she’s clearly not paying much attention to what the critics have to say!

