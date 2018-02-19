‘The Bachelor’ Live Blog: Arie Meets The Families Of His Final 4 Ladies

Arie heads home with his final four women on the Feb 19 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ and you can follow along with all the drama in our live blog!

The Feb. 19 episode of The Bachelor kicks off with Arie Luyendyk Jr. visiting the hometown of Kendall Long in Los Angeles. This is actually Kendall’s first one-on-one this whole season, and she starts out by showing him her taxidermy collection and teaching him how to mount a rat. Although Arie is admittedly a little freaked out by the stuffed dead animals, he embraces Kendall’s quirkiness and relishes the opportunity to spend more time with her. Then, it’s time to meet the family. Kendall reveals she’ll be introducing Arie to her parents, brother and twin sister, Kylie.

Kendall admits to her mom that she’s a little scared about how hard she’s falling for Arie, but her sister expresses concern over the “space” between the duo. Kylie is especially worried when she finds out that Kendall gave no response when Arie told her he was falling for her, and says that she doesn’t feel Kendall is “undeniably in love” with Arie. Arie confirms to Kylie that he definitely wants to end the show with a proposal, and they both wonder if Kendall is ready to take the next step (she reveals to her sister that she is NOT ready at the moment, but feels strongly for Arie and is afraid to lose him).

Meanwhile, Kendall’s father admits to Arie that he doesn’t think Kendall is the girl who will accept a proposal so soon, but assures Arie that he WILL support the union if it’s what Kendall does want. After the visit, Kendall and Arie have some time to talk one-on-one, and she finally tells him that she’s falling for him, too.

Arie heads to Arkansas to meet up with Tia Booth next. Tia starts off their date by letting Arie have some time in his element by taking him to a racetrack to race cars. She lets him know he’ll be meeting her parents, brother, Jason, aunt and cousin when they head to the house. Jason doesn’t hold back from grilling an admittedly nervous Arie about his “playboy” reputation. However, Arie assures him that he’s not that person anymore, that he’s ready for marriage and that he’s falling for Tia. By the end, Jason approves.

Arie fields similar questions from Tia’s father. He insists that he will be a good guy for Tia, and gets her dad’s blessing to propose because he trusts his daughter’s judgment. However, he throws in a little threat before their conversation ends, and (sort of) jokingly warns Arie that he’ll find him on Google if he hurts his “little girl.” Aw! Before they go their separate ways, Tia lets Arie knows that she’s in love with him.

Becca Kufrin’s hometown date is next, which takes Arie to Minnesota. Their daytime date is a romantic stroll through the apple orchard, during which Arie realizes that she is someone who he could spend the rest of his life with. Afterward, he meets her family, including her protective Uncle Gary, a pastor who became like a second dad to Becca after her own father died. Gary gets emotional during his conversation with Arie, but he also lays it on thick. He even flat-out asks if it’s the real deal between Arie and Becca, and Arie admits that it is.

Becca’s family is pretty skeptical about the whole process, and her mom admits she wouldn’t be very comfortable giving her blessing for a proposal at this point. However, Becca assures her that she has very real feelings for Arie, and eventually, her mom comes around. In the end, she lets Arie know that she will honor whatever choice Becca makes.

