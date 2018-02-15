Ireland Baldwin Reveals How Competitive She Is With Cousin Hailey On The Catwalk

Ireland Baldwin opened up to HollywoodLife.com about what it’s really like sharing the modeling industry with her cousin Hailey. Here’s what she had to say!

Ireland Baldwin may come from a famous family, but she’s a star in her own right. The 22-year-old has landed modeling campaigns with major companies like Guess and True Religion Jeans, but working in the industry hasn’t jaded her from supporting the grind of loved ones like her cousin Hailey Baldwin, 21. She opened up to HollywoodLife.com about what it’s really like sharing the same spotlight as a family member and her response was just as encouraging as Gigi and Bella Hadid make it seem. “Honestly, me and Hailey have such a different brand and look,” she explained backstage at the Sherri Hill show on Feb. 9, insisting there’s no competitiveness between the two of them. “We just are interested in different things, and she’s absolutely stunning. When I see her in person — I just saw her last week — and when I see her, she’s still my little cousin. We still rag on each other and joke around and we’re family. That’s really how it is.”

She continued to gush about how exciting it is to watch Hailey succeed. “She’s always been such a character that I think her being as public as she is now, and doing all the campaigns and the jobs and covers and whatever it is she’s doing, I think it’s just really exciting to see her getting all these things,” she added. “I’m so proud of her.” It’s no surprise that Ireland has nothing but kind things to say about a fellow model. She attended the New York Fashion Week show to show support to her best friend Sailor Brinkley Cook, as she made her runway debut later that night.

Ireland has no shortage of loved ones who are doing work she admires. When asked about her dad, Alec Baldwin, she noted how entertaining his impression of Donald Trump is on Saturday Night Live. “It’s definitely hilarious to see how even off the SNL stage and even at home, he still talks in that damn voice,” she commented. “He’s brought a lot of light to that whole situation for some people. I think that’s the most important thing — we all need to have a laugh in even the hardest times. So I definitely give him props for making a lot of people laugh through this.”

